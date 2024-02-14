StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.32.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
