StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.32.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

