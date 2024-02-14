StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

