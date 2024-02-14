StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
