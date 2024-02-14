StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.52. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

