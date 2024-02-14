StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OVBC opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $118.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

