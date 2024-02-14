StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OVBC opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $118.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
