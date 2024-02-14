StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 million, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.60. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Recommended Stories

