StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,005,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

