StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Coffee Price Performance
Shares of Coffee stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Coffee by 78.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period.
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
