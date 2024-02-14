StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $2.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

