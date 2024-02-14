StockNews.com Downgrades Universal (NYSE:UVV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Universal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal

Universal Stock Performance

Universal Dividend Announcement

NYSE UVV opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11. Universal has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $206,958.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at $810,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,869,000 after acquiring an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Universal by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,800,000 after acquiring an additional 203,514 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal

(Get Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.