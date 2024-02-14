StockNews.com Downgrades Biglari (NYSE:BH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biglari from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BH opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.63 and its 200 day moving average is $164.10. The company has a market capitalization of $335.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. Biglari has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $218.50.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 4,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.27 per share, with a total value of $995,529.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,107 shares in the company, valued at $275,043,554.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,201 over the last three months. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BH. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biglari by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biglari by 1.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Biglari by 20.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Biglari by 32.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Biglari by 8.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

