StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00. The company has a market cap of $6,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
About Genocea Biosciences
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.