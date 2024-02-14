StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.