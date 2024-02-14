Stifel Nicolaus Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $225.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $193.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.63.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $221.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $150.47 and a 1 year high of $221.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,875,434,000 after purchasing an additional 387,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144,420 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

