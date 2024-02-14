StepStone Group LP Buys 149,998 Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

StepStone Group LP raised its holdings in shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,998 shares during the period. HilleVax makes up 2.4% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. StepStone Group LP owned 1.71% of HilleVax worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of HilleVax by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after buying an additional 38,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HilleVax by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,839,000 after purchasing an additional 232,625 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HilleVax by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 111,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth $12,037,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HilleVax by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HilleVax

In related news, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $53,389.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $132,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,136,268.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $53,389.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,039 shares of company stock valued at $940,902. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLVX

HilleVax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. 30,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,724. HilleVax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58.

About HilleVax

(Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.