Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $104.73 million and $2.49 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,567.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.06 or 0.00541147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00136067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00052324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.00253346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.78 or 0.00158590 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 455,649,740 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.