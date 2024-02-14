Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Sells $43,950.50 in Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $43,950.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $724,943.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Barbara Joanne Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standex International alerts:

On Wednesday, February 7th, Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of Standex International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $252,787.59.

Standex International Stock Performance

SXI opened at $154.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.87. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $111.02 and a 1 year high of $168.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 10.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Standex International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,764,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,129,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Standex International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,262,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXI. DA Davidson started coverage on Standex International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Standex International

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.