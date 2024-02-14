SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

