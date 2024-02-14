SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.396-$1.436 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.850-5.150 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.78.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of SSNC traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 204,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,757. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,220.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

