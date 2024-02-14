Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE SPB opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $88.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

