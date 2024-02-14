SPC Financial Inc. Sells 122,729 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,729 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 7,533.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 104.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $131.29 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $781.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.47 and a 200-day moving average of $130.59.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

