SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 801 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.4 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

