SPC Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 279,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 97,665 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $64.12.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

