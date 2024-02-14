SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after acquiring an additional 114,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,949,000 after acquiring an additional 451,864 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $15,170,525 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $276.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.