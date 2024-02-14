SPC Financial Inc. Buys 525 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 289,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,490,000 after purchasing an additional 171,099 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 351,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,505,000 after purchasing an additional 136,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 40,615 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ PDP opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $71.15 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.