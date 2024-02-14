SPC Financial Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $109.63.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

