Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFST

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $266.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $809,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 99,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.