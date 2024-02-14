SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Up 8.5%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.58 and last traded at $84.36. Approximately 384,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,683,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average is $109.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after acquiring an additional 835,290 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $129,364,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,547,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,311,000 after buying an additional 321,509 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

