SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Short Interest Up 538.1% in January

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 538.1% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SOBR Safe

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SOBR Safe by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SOBR Safe by 608.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SOBR Safe in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SOBR Safe by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SOBR Safe by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SOBR Safe alerts:

SOBR Safe Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SOBR opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.32. SOBR Safe has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.