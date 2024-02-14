Snap-on Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.59 Per Share (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 9th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will earn $4.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $19.27 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.60 EPS.

SNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

SNA stock opened at $262.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.71.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,157,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

