Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

NASDAQ CREG opened at $1.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.73. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

