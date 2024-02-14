Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 187 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,175,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,175,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,081 shares of company stock worth $4,761,039. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:IRM opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Read Our Latest Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.