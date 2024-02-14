Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,773,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,284 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 57.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 267,589 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.02%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

