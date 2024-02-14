Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 53,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,891.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 203,569 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,559,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

