Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 13,500 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.42% of Altus Power worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altus Power by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Altus Power by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Altus Power by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Altus Power by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,734,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,934,771.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Altus Power news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,734,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,934,771.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,889,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,610.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,230 in the last ninety days. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altus Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Altus Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

