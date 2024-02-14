Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.37 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

