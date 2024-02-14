Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.07 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $185,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 37.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 196.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,501,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,238,000 after purchasing an additional 994,210 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,451.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 18,018.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

