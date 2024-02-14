Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 158,780 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 103,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 55,282 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $164.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.