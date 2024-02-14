Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.77 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,702,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $91,144,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $107,720.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 4.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR stock opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $79.94.

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

