Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.69 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Graco by 64.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Graco by 88.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Graco by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of Graco stock opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average is $79.48. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $88.31.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,923. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

