Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.19% of City worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in City during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in City by 214.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.53. City Holding has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $115.89.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. City had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 33.31%. As a group, analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other City news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at $213,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 600 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at $213,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $207,032.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

