Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.52 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 59.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in NetEase by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.86. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.85 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Profile



NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

