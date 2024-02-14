Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.6 %

Pinterest stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

