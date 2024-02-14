Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 436 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 34,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 134,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $223.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.34. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

