Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TSLX stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 647,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $5,629,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $2,473,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLX. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

