SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down to $120.61

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.61, but opened at $111.11. SiTime shares last traded at $114.76, with a volume of 50,943 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.20.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,706,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $130,127.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at $53,706,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,078 shares of company stock worth $612,948. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SiTime by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in SiTime by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

