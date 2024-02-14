Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 274,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 884,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SILK shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 14,430.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 33.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Stories

