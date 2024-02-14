Siacoin (SC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.06 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $553.67 million and approximately $35.06 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,567.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.06 or 0.00541147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00136067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00052324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.00253346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.78 or 0.00158590 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,472,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,447,242,909 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

