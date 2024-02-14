Short Interest in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Decreases By 57.8%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the January 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Yogi Spence bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,182.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 106,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Price Performance

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement

XFLT stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.24%.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

