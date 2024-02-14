Short Interest in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Rises By 13.4%

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,490,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 15,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Western Digital Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.