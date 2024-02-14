Short Interest in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Drops By 10.9%

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,300 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 730,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 101,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TowneBank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,140,000 after acquiring an additional 162,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,746,000 after buying an additional 38,783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,420,000 after buying an additional 74,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. TowneBank’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

