Short Interest in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Drops By 10.9%

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,300 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 730,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TOWN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank
TowneBank Stock Performance
NASDAQ TOWN opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. TowneBank’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
TowneBank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.
About TowneBank
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
